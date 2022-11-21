The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost about 4,000 members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state

Kwara state - Musibau Esinrogunjo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, has led 4,000 members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Esinrogunjo is the immediate past Senior Special Assistant on Rural Mobilisation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, according to ThisDay.

The defection in Kwara state may hurt the chances of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The newspaper noted that the former aide defected weeks after he resigned from Governor AbdulRazaq's government.

Why I left APC for PDP, Esinrogunjo reveals

Addressing his supporters in Ilorin shortly after his defection from APC to PDP, Esinrogunjo said he is not satisfied with the performance of the state governor.

“Change is constant in life and at a point in time when things are not going fine, you have every power and every audacity to leave a party to another party," he said.

He added that he defected to the PDP in obedience to his parents and family.

2023 elections: PDP should be prepared

Esinrogunjo also called on all PDP members to prepare for the 2023 general elections.

"We are tired of bad governance in Kwara that’s why I decide to join the moving train of PDP to bring the good governance back to power," he added.

Legit.ng gathers that the defectors were received by the Kwara Central senatorial youth leader of the PDP, Issau Mohammed.

Mohammed described the defection of the APC leaders to the PDP as a great plus to the electoral fortune of the opposition party.

He also urged the defectors to see themselves as members of the PDP "house" and shun all actions that would not bring electoral success to the party in the state.

Kwara APC: Lai Mohammed says his structure in Kwara remains intact

In another report, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, said his political structure in Kwara remains intact and cannot be successfully dismantled.

The minister reaffirmed that his associates were still loyal to him and that his political system was still in place, despite the crisis rocking the Kwara APC.

Mohammed and the Kwara state governor lead different APC factions in the northcentral state.

Source: Legit.ng