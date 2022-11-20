The 2023 general elections may end up woeful for the PDP going by a number of factors outlined by Ayo Fayose

Fayose had stated that the opposition party has a slim chance (if any at all) of winning the southwest and southeast states in 2023

The former Ekiti governor also opined that his party may be floored in the northeast since that is where Kashim Shettima, the APC's vice presidential candidate, comes from

There are pointers that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stands to lose quite a lot of states in the coming general elections due to the internal tussle and unrest heated up by the rift between Atiku Abubakar and the PDP G-5 (Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu).

These PDP governors are championing the call for Iyorchia Ayu's (PDP national chairman's) resignation.

The PDP may lose some states in the 2023 polls (Photo: @atiku)

Meanwhile, there is a growing romance between Wike and Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP)'s presidential flagbearer, as well as between him and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Resultantly, the Atiku may lose states where the political romance is prominent in the coming presidential election.

Speaking categorically about the PDP's chances in the coming polls, Ayodele Fayose, a former Ekiti governor, on Thursday, November 17, noted that the possibility of the opposition party winning states in the southeast and southwest regions is very slim.

These states are:

Lagos Ogun Oyo Ekiti Imo Anambra Ebonyi Abia

Fayose was quoted saying:

"Let me give you an analysis. In the southwest, people might not like to hear that, I don’t see how PDP will win. Anybody deceiving us can continue to deceive us.

“I don’t see how PDP will win in the South-East. South-South will be a combination of all interests."

Concerning the northcentral and the northeast, the former governor noted that the PDP has not done much work in the former apart from the threatening fact that the latter is where the APC's vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, hails from.

States in the northcentral and the northeast include:

Benue Kogi Kwara Nasarawa Niger Plateau Federal Capital Territory Adamawa Bauchi Borno Gombe Taraba Yobe

Fayose said:

“Without deceiving ourselves, there is so much work to do in the north-central. PDP and APC did not pick any candidate, either presidential or vice-presidential, from the north-central. The northeast is where the vice-presidential candidate of APC comes from."

I won’t insult Tinubu to show I don’t support him, says Fayose

Fayose had declared that he won’t insult the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu even though they are in different camps ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Fayose, a chieftain of the PDP, made the comment on Thursday, November 17.

His words:

“Let me tell you: if people are expecting me to abuse Tinubu to show that I am not supporting him, I would not do that.”

Source: Legit.ng