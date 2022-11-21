Bashir El-Rufai, son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been caught in the middle of a controversy

In what seem like a controversial tweet, the governor's son tweeted that the Qatari authorities should arrest, try and beh*ad violators of the alcohol restriction law in the country

His tweet was greeted with a lot of controversy as he was bashed by netizens on the bird app

Following the strict restriction on alcohol at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Bashir El-Rufai, son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, has vented his thoughts on the matter.

On Monday, November 21, Bashir took to his Twitter handle, @BashirElRufai, to support the call for restriction on alcohol.

Bashir is the second son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state. Photo: Bashir El-Rufai

According to his tweet sighted by Legit.ng, he said:

"I hope they arrest, try & beh*ad anybody sneaking alcohol to stadiums in this country that has laws against it."

Netizens reacts to Bashir's tweet

Shortly after the tweet, netizens were not pleased with his tweet as some regarded it as being violent and hypocritical.

@realchado said:

"One would support Qatar upholding it's culture against d west only 4 Bashar the son of El-Rufai 2wish foreigners are beh*aded bcos of alcohol ‍♂️. Even if they are citizens, is there no other punishment than this old fashioned way of life? Must d punishment 4evry offense be death?"

@KunleBoye said:

"Beh*ad? Dem dey call you thief, you still dey dance with a goat in hand."

@nmatopclass said:

"The killing of the flesh is not the main killing. That said, those in Rome should behave like the Romans. Respect people's belief and culture."

@emmanuel_yours said:

"Beh*ading for sneaking alcohol to stadium?

"Thankfully, those people from whose land the Islamic faith first took root are not as barbaric as those of you here who only copy the vile part of the religion. No wonder, human development index of northern Nigeria is amongst the worst!"

