Peter Obi's presidential ambition may have received stiff opposition from the Christendom

The former governor of Anambra is one of the leading candidates for the forthcoming general election

A group of Christian youth, however, described Obi as someone intolerant of other faiths

FCT, Abuja - Less than 100 days before the conduct of the presidential election, Nigerians have been asked to be wary of the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Leadership reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the warning was given in Abuja, the nation's capital, on Friday, November 18, by the United Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (UCYFN).

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, says he understands Nigeria's problems. Credit: Peter Obi.

Source: Facebook

The group insisted that Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra state, was not what he claimed to be.

Speaking at a press conference, the group led by Bro. Peterson A Daniels as the president, accused Obi of using religion to hoodwink his followers and other unsuspecting Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“You have, like other Nigerians, been assaulted by images from the visit of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi to Edo state as part of his campaign for the 2023 Presidential Election. That visit was marked by Mr Obi making a pit stop at a night vigil and a Catholic Mass, where he was seen kneeling down to receive prayers from the clergy in a series of photographs that have gone viral.

“Prior to the start of the campaign, Mr Obi has become a prominent feature of Christian worship centres across the country through deals brokered with the overseers of these participating congregations by his agents. These visits to Pentecostal and Protestant congregants were made to trend in the media and social media, ostensibly to frame the LP candidate as a God-fearing person."

Daniels noted that they were compelled to alert Nigerians against being misled into endorsing the representative of "the devil as their next president."

He added that the charismatic and religious fervour that Obi has been displaying since emerging as the LP candidate is nothing but a facade to hide his true identity.

Does Peter Obi hate non-Catholics or people of other faiths?

The group further accused Obi of hatred for non-Catholics and Nigerians of other faiths, declaring that the LP presidential candidate was unfit to be Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

He stressed:

“In conclusion, the United Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria hereby warns Nigerians to beware of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, who has assured his inner circuit that he shall run a Catholic government if mistakenly elected as president.

“He will exclude Pentecostals, Protestants, Muslims, Animists, Agnostics and Atheists from having access to the dividends of democracy as if they are not humans. Yet, our Christian teaching is not to maltreat anyone on account of these differences. The task that Christ gave us is to witness to the world, which is the best way bring them into our fold as opposed to Mr. Obi’s sectarian fanaticism."

Jonathan's ex-aide accuses Peter Obi of trading LP guber candidate in Rivers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former aide of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, alleged that Peter Obi made an exchange in Rivers to foster his political ambition.

It was reported that Omokri, in a tweet on Friday, November 18, said Obi traded away Chief Beatrice Itubo, the governorship candidate of the LP in Rivers, for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during his recent visit to the state.

While in Rivers, Obi begged Wike to take the state in 2023 in exchange for presidential votes.

Source: Legit.ng