Reno Omokri has alleged that Peter Obi has traded away the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Rivers, Chief Beatrice Itubo, for the PDP

Omokri in a tweet on Friday, November 18, claimed that Obi did this for his selfish presidential ambition

Speaking further, the former presidential aide urged Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar whom he described as a leader, not a trader

A former aide of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has alleged that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), made an exchange in Rivers to foster his political ambition.

According to Omokri in a tweet on Friday, November 18, Obi traded away Chief Beatrice Itubo, the governorship candidate of the LP in Rivers for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during his recent visit to the state.

Omokri said Obi did what he was accused of because he is a trader

Omokri accused Obi of doing this for his selfish ambition.

He tweeted:

"You saw how Peter Obi traded away Labour’s gubernatorial candidate in Rivers for his own selfish ambition? That is because he is a trader, not a leader.

"Atiku is a leader. He steadfastly refused to trade Ayu for the support of Wike’s G5. Vote a leader, not a trader!"

Akin to this allegation, Sahara Reporters claimed that Obi endorsed Siminalaye Fubara, the governorship candidate of the PPD in Rivers.

Quoting a source, the newspaper wrote:

“Mr. Peter Obi came to Port Harcourt without no form of courtesy of notice to her as leader of Labour Party in Rivers state.

“This is ailing Chief Mrs Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate and Chairperson NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress) in Rivers state.

“Fondly called Iron Lady, Comr. Chief Mrs. Beatrice Itubo has been on sick bed for two weeks now as a result of a domestic accident she had while planning for one of their Labour Party campaigns in Port Harcourt."

While in Rivers, Obi had begged Wike to take the state in 2023 in exchange for presidential votes for himself.

The Nation quoted Obi as saying:

“I’ve listened to what you said, you said I should advise Labour people that they should be careful of the state, I’ll talk to them and we will negotiate. So, if we leave the State for him he will leave the centre for us. Is it not?

“If we leave the State for him he will leave the centre for us. So, we will negotiate it, we know you are in charge, and we will not quarrel with you, anybody who quarrels with you doesn’t know what he is doing. I will not try it. I’m begging, please give us this one, take the others, we will leave it for you. I’ll accommodate them in the other one.”

