The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has made a step to resolve the crisis rocking the party as he meets with former President Goodluck Jonathan

Though the details of the meeting which was held behind closed door are unknown, there have been calls for Atiku to resolve the crisis as soon as possible

There was an earlier report that the PDP is planning to bring in Jonathan to resolve the crisis while the former president said he has no hand in the crisis rocking the opposition

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has met with the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan behind a closed door.

While the details of the meeting are yet to be uncovered, the presidential hopeful shared pictures of the meeting on his verified Twitter page on Friday morning, November 18.

There was an earlier rumour that the Atiku and the leadership of the PDP and Atiku are planning to reach out to the former president to step in and resolve the crisis rocking the opposition party.

Since Atiku's emergence as the presidential candidate of the PDP, the umbrella party had plunged into crises that are yet to be resolved.

The southern bloc of the party, led by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has called for the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, citing justice and fairness.

Also, Ayu, had publicly said he will resign from the chairmanship position if a northern emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP, but since Atiku, a northerner emerged, the PDP chairman has refused to fulfil his vow.

The crisis has since continued leading to 5 governors of the party, now referred to as G-5, to resolve not to support Atiku's presidential ambition until their demands for justice and fairness are met.

