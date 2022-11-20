Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and other aggrieved governors of the PDP have stormed Lagos, with popular Lagos Eyo attire

The governors on their arrival announced the formation of the Integrity Group within the PDP on Sunday

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state made the announcement before going into a closed-door meeting with other PDP stalwarts in the state

Ikeja, Lagos - The aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) popular as G5 Governors have announced the formation of the Integrity Group within the opposition party on Sunday, November 20.

According to Daily Nigerian, the governors led by Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, have been calling for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, in the interest of justice and fairness.

What is the latest move of Wike, other aggrieved governors of the PDP

The governors in a new swag, dressed in popular Lagos Eyo attire, a kind of Yoruba masquerade festival with White flowing costumes exclusively holds in Lagos

The call for Ayu's resignation began soon after the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Aside from Wike, other governors in the group included Benue state's Samuel Ortom, Oyo's Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu and Abia.

The governors and some aggrieved leaders of the opposition party held a strategic meeting in Lagos.

What is the name of the new group in the PDP?

Though the details of the meeting were not disclosed, it may not be unconnected to the crisis rocking the PDP and their agitation.

Makinde, who spoke to journalists before joining others at a closed-door meeting, hinted that the Integrity Group is the face behind the struggle within the umbrella party.

His statement reads in part:

"We have been of the G5- that is, the five PDP governors. The G5 is all about the Integrity Group."

