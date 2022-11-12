More trouble continues accumulating for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in south-south Nigeria

Hundreds of APC prominent members chose the exit door to pitch tent with the state's ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party

This new development further shows the vulnerability of the APC in the south-south region, with Rivers, Delta, Edo, and Bayelsa all under the stewardship of the PDP

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has suffered a major blow in Delta state following the defection of some of its powerful chieftains.

As reported by the Daily Independent, some of the major APC members to have exited its Delta state chapter include Christian Onojacha (a former executive), Oddiri Igbru (Former House of Assembly candidate), and hundreds of APC members.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost hundreds of its top members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state. Photo: APC

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered these defectors switched camp to the state ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The new intakes were received by Chief Val Arenyeka, the deputy chairman of the Abraka Ward 1 and Eku Ward 9.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Arenyeka, while receiving them, lauded the move stating that it was the best decision to have ditched the APC for the PDP while assuring them that they would enjoy the dividend of inclusivity and would be carried along like every other member.

He charged new members to be on high alert and be smart in using their voter's card to ensure the absolute ouster of the APC in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Odesenika Ejiro, the chairman of Abraka PO Ward 1, and his colleague, Chief Friday Aghoghovia, who chairs Eku Ward 9, said the latest development was proof that the PDP reigns supreme in Delta state.

Hon. Felix Ejovwoke Erhimedafe, the chairman of PDP Ethiope East Local Government Area, stated that the PDP is sure of votes from his people ahead of the 2023 general election.

Earlier, the Chairmen of Ward 2 Urhuovie-Abraka — Lawrence Ekakitie, Ward 3, Ora-Abraka, Chief Samson Akpobome, Ward 5, Oviorie-Ovu, Chief Adifue, and Okpara-Water Side, Ward 8, Benson Paris Uhali, promised to deliver all PDP candidates in their various Wards.

Source: Legit.ng