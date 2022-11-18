The ambition of Atiku Abubakar has again received a major boost a few months before the 2023 general elections

This is as a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Dr. Farah Dagogo declared huge support for Atiku in the forthcoming elections

Dagogo who'd described the former Vice President as a man of integrity noted that Atiku has all it takes to fix Nigeria

A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has described the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, as a man of integrity.

The lawmaker noted that Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, were committed to restructuring and resource control, The Nation reported.

Dagogo, in a statement on Friday, November 18, by his special adviser, media and publicity, Ibrahim Lawal, said Atiku’s drive had further justified the support and confidence the people of the South-south and other geopolitical zones of the country reposed in his leadership qualities.

He described Atiku as reliable and a man of integrity, who over the years matched his words with action.

He said:

“For the first time, we have a candidate aspiring to the highest office in the country who is willing to tackle those issues heads on.

“To demonstrate his commitment and readiness, he assembled legal experts, in collaboration with major and critical stakeholders from the various geopolitical zones, to draft the restructuring amendment bill. That bill is ready and waiting to be presented to the incoming National Assembly, the 10th Assembly.

“This proactive move alone has diffused the concerns of the larger percentage of the people of the South South in particular, and other geo political zones in the country with natural resources. The people want a leader who they can trust, who does not have integrity deficit, who understands the pains and problems facing them and who possess the wand and political will to tackle it.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has demonstrated that and more. On the basis of policies that will benefit the people, Atiku will get majority of the votes in the South South, as well as other zones in the country. As for Rivers State, he will get a resounding landslide”.

