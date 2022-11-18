The age, health and background of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, have been cleared by his family head, Olori Abi

Ade Ekemodu, the family head of the Sanusi wing of the Tinubu family in Lagos, said the former governor of the state is enjoying good health

The Olori Ebi noted that if DNA is conducted on the presidential hopeful, the result will show that he Tinubu is a bonafide son of the Tinubu family

Island, Lagos - The family of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, in Lagos, has called on Nigerians to dismiss the rumour surrounding the presidential hopeful's background, health and age.

According to the family, the presidential hopeful is an original son of the Tinubu family in Lagos state, The Guardian reported.

Family reveals Tinubu's health status, background and age Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

What is the health status of Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election

The family also disclosed that the health of the former Lagos state governor is like that of other people other than 60, which is being well-managed.

The chairman of the planning committee, Ade Ekemodu, asked Nigerians to give Tinubu the chance to right the wrongs in the country, adding that the nation is currently at a crossroads.

Ekemodu, the head of the Sanusi wing of the Tinubu family, said Nigerians should consider Tinubu for the position of the presidency in the 2023 presidential election.

Who are the family of Tinubu in Lagos?

The Olori Ebi recounted how the APC presidential candidate revived Lagos economy when he was the governor of the state, his ability to generate revenue to finance the state, even when he was denied federal allocation.

The family disclosed that Tinubu is enjoying good health while dismissing the rumour health challenges about the APC candidate.

His statement reads in part:

“People have been saying whether Tinubu is a bona fide Tinubu’s son or not, I am speaking categorically as a doctor, if you carry out Tinubu’s DNA, you will see that it’s positive, I am putting my 59 years experience on the line for that."

