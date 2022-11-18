The PDP has been urged to negotiate with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party to boost its chances in the Southwest and South-south ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti and a leader in the PDP, made the call on Thursday while watering down the chances of the largest opposition in next year's poll in the regions

Fayose, while predicting the chances of the presidential candidates in the poll, said Obi cannot gather the 25% of the votes of the two-thirds of the states as required by the constitution

The PDP stalwart disclosed that the candidacy of Obi could scuttle the chances of the largest opposition while calling on the umbrella party to negotiate with the former governor of Anambra, The Cable reported.

The PDP stalwart disclosed that the candidacy of Obi could scuttle the chances of the largest opposition while calling on the umbrella party to negotiate with the former governor of Anambra, The Cable reported.

Who will win southern Nigeria between Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi in the 2023 election

Fayose gave the hint while speaking on Channels Television interview on Thursday, November 17.

Recall that Obi left the PDP to get the presidential ticket of the Labour Party in May, this year.

The presidential hopeful was the PDP vice-presidential candidate in the PDP during the 2019 election, while Atiku Abubakar was the presidential candidate.

Political pundits have predicted that Obi's candidacy under the Labour Party will divide the votes of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose speaking on the permutation, said Obi may not secure the 25% of the vote as required in the two-thirds of the states to be declared the winner.

He then called on the leadership of the PDP to negotiate with Peter Obi and resolve the opposition crisis by reconciling with the camp of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, if the opposition is determined to win the election.

