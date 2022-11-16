With plans already in place for the 2023 general election, a legal practitioner has filed a suit against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The Cable reports that the lawyer, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, sued for allegedly falsifying his age and certificates.

A suit have been filed before an Abuja court against Bola Tinubu for certificate forgery and age falsification. Photo: APC

Source: Twitter

The suit was filed against the APC's flag bearer in three separate direct criminal complaints at the chief magistrate’s court sitting in Wuse zone 6, Abuja.

Marked CR/121/2022, CR/122/2022, and CR/123/2022, Tinubu will be appearing before the court as the only defendant on the matter.

Allegations against Bola Tinubu before the court

In the suit, Enahoro-Ebah alleged that Tinubu presented a forged Chicago State University certificate to INEC with the intent that it may be acted upon as genuine.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also alleged that the former Lagos state governor with this has committed an offence of forgery contrary to Sections 362(a), 363 and 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to Enahoro-Ebah, a copy of the university certificate which he obtained and submitted is radically different from the copy attached to Tinubu’s sworn Form EC-9 submitted to the electoral body for use ahead of the 2023 election.

He noted:

“Curiously, the information contained in the documents and school records received from Chicago State University contradicts material information provided by the defendant in his sworn Form EC-9 submitted to INEC."

The lawyer also alleged that the former Lagos state governor who was as claimed attended Chicago State University was born in 1954 as against the APC presidential candidate who claimed in his form EC-9 submitted to INEC to be born in 1952.

Enahoro-Ebah added that in support of Tinubu's undergraduate admission application form submitted to Chicago State University in 1977, there was a transcript from Southwest College, Chicago, bearing the name, “Tinubu Bola A”.

The name, Enahoro-Ebah said belongs to a female student.

He also noted that a direct examination of the two certificates showed that they were issued by the university on separate dates (June 22, 1979, and June 27, 1979).

According to Enahoro-Ebah, the two certificates have distinct university logos on the front of the certificates, and have different signatures, among other differences.

In addition, the lawyer alleged that the particular Tinubu who attended the university graduated from Government College, Lagos, in 1970, while the defendant in his Form EC-9 submitted to INEC provided no information as to his attendance at the said Government College, Lagos.

Enahoro-Ebah warned that in the interest of justice and equity, the court should issue criminal summons to ensure Tinubu’s attendance to answer the complaints laid before it.

The case filed before Emmanuel Iyanna, the chief magistrate, is yet to be scheduled for a hearing.

Tension hits Obidients' camp as child activist drags Peter Obi, Labour Party to court

Similarly, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was dragged to court over the involvement of an underage girl-child in his political campaign in Lagos state.

A child rights activist, Wale Ojo-Lanre filed a suit against Obi's use of a little Chioma Success as a poster girl for his 2023 presidential campaign as illegal, misleading, unlawful, exploitative and abusive.

In the suit filed before a family court at the Ikeja High Court and marked ID/6332GCM/2022 included, the Labour Party, Ms Queen (mother of the toddler), the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation are sued as defendants.

2023 election: Confusion as Adams Oshiomhole levels heavy allegation against Peter Obi

Labour Party's flag bearer Peter Obi had earlier been described as Nigeria's highest importer of unemployment.

This description of Peter Obi was given by a former governor of Edo state and national chairman of All Progressives Congress Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole alleged that Obi imports unemployment into Nigeria because of his business by bringing various items from outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng