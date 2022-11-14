The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been dragged to court over the involvement of an underage girl-child in his political campaign in Lagos state.

PM News reports that a child rights activist, Wale Ojo-Lanre filed a suit against Obi's use of a little Chioma Success as a poster girl for his 2023 presidential campaign is illegal, misleading, unlawful, exploitative and abusive.

A child rights activist has accused Peter Obi of exploiting little Chioma Success for his 2023 presidential ambition. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

In the suit filed before a family court at the Ikeja High Court and marked ID/6332GCM/2022 included, the Labour Party, Ms Queen (mother of the toddle), the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation are sued as defendants.

Ojo-Lanre also demanded N50 million as damages against the first, second and third respondents for the violation of the Child Rights of the underage girl-child.

In an originating summons dated October 27, Ojo-Lanre is suing the respondents as a “Concern Nigerian and Litigation friend” of the toddler.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ojo-Lanre said it is exploitative and illegal for Peter Obi to post the picture and video of the toddler via his Twitter handle on October 2, while referring to Chioma as “a poster child”.

On October 2, Obi in a Twitter post said that the fight to take Nigeria back is for the sake of the little girl and other Nigerian children.

Making a list of names from various regions of the country and even other unborn children, Obi said Chioma is now the "poster child of this seminal campaign and process of national rebirth."

However, for Ojo-Lanre Obi and the Labour Party allowed the participation and usage of a toddler in an adult political rally, which took place on the street of Lagos on Oct.1.

His word:

“This is contrary to Sections 29 and 33 of the Child Rights Act of Lagos State and Article 36 of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Children, 1981.

“We seek an order for the first and second respondents to delete their respective tweets and several other posts on their social media accounts in reference to the underage girl-child.

“We also seek an order mandating the fourth and fifth respondents to withdraw the toddler from the care and custody of the third respondent."

He also sought a court order to foster the child in any welfare home under the accreditation and supervision of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs or other appropriate authorities for proper care, education, protection and upbringing until she turns 18 years.

Ojo-Lanre as a concerned friend of Chioma also sought another order for the disqualification of Peter Obi from participating in the 2023 Presidential election for condoning, adopting, encouraging and allowing the usage of the toddler for his rally.

According to Ojo-Lanre, the court should prevent the first, second and third respondents from posting, circulating and printing the picture of the toddler.

He further submitted that the fourth and fifth respondents should initiate criminal complaints, arrest and prosecution of the first, second and third respondents for alleged exploitation and flagrant violation of the right of the toddler.

A date for a hearing on the matter is yet to be fixed by the court.

2023 election: Confusion as Adams Oshiomhole levels heavy allegation against Peter Obi

Labour Party's flag bearer Peter Obi had earlier been described as Nigeria's highest importer of unemployment.

This description of Peter Obi was given by a former governor of Edo state and national chairman of All Progressives Congress Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole alleged that Obi imports unemployment into Nigeria because his business by bringing various items from outside the country.

Rowdy session as Nigerians protest Okowa’s representation of Atiku at presidential debate, video emerges

Meanwhile, five presidential candidates contesting for Nigeria's number one political seat were at a debate on Arise Television.

The presidential debate had in attendance Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party while Bola Tinubu was completely absent at the event.

Source: Legit.ng