A Lagos State House of Assembly member, Sobur Olayiwola Olawale has slumped and died in Jos, Plateau State, according to PM News.

The lawmaker has the nickname ‘Omititi.’

Olawale was in Jos, where he attended the APC’s presidential campaign flag-off.

He was said to have died on his way back to Lagos, but still, in Jos, sources said on Tuesday.

The late Olawale was born in 1964. He represented Mushin Constituency II at the State House of Assembly.

Last Friday, during a novelty football match to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the late lawmaker played in the match as the goalkeeper.

His death has thrown the State House of Assembly into mourning.

Omititi is survived by a wife and three children.

The Lagos State House of Assembly is yet to issue a statement on his demise.

