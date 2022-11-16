In what could be described as a deep pain is the death of a Lagos lawmaker who slumped after attending the APC rally in Jos on Tuesday

On Wednesday, his remains were brought home, to his residence in Lagos state and he laid to rest according to Islamic rites

Meanwhile, Lagos state Governor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, lawmakers and others were in attendance as they watched and paid their last respect to Olawale

It was all tears as members and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly led by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on Wednesday, November 16, received the body of Hon. Abdul-Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, who passed on in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday, November 15.

The remains of the lawmaker arrived at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in the afternoon and was immediately conveyed to his residence in a motorcade that involved Dr. Obasa, lawmakers, the Lagos State Legislators Wives Association (LASLEWA), friends, family and associates of the deceased.

Lagos Lawmaker Abdul-Sobur Olawale is buried, Governor Sanwo-Olu, Obasa and other lawmakers pay their last respect. Photo credit: Eromosele Ebhomele

The body was later moved to the Ebony Vaults where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, joined the crowd of mourners, Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, confirmed in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

The body was interred according to Islamic rites.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had on Tuesday announced the demise of the lawmaker, who, until his demise represented Mushin Constituency 2 and chaired the House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations.

"This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time," a statement signed by Hon. Setonji David

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, said.

Source: Legit.ng