Mahmoud Maijama'a Ajiya, the APC governorship aspirant in Bauchi state, has been rejected by his supporters for joining the PDP

The supporters, who were led by Garba Musa Kore, said they took the resolution in the interest of Bauchi state

According to Kore, the supporters included members of the state house of assembly and former commissioners in the state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bauchi, Bauchi - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Bauchi state, Mahmoud Maijama'a Ajiya, who recently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been rejected by his supporters.

His steering committee, led by its chairman, Garba Musa Kore, said his members have resolved not to follow him to the PDP, Leadership reported.

APC governorship candidate who joins PDP

Kore said this at a press conference held at the national union of journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Bauchi on Wednesday, November 16.

He added that the decision was taken at a meeting held at the residence of Honorable Hussaini Umar (Majikiran Bauchi) on Sunday, November 13 in Bauchi.

His statement reads in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Our stand emanated from a meeting we held yesterday, 13th November, 2022 at the residence of Hon. Hussaini Umar (Majikiran Bauchi).

Latest about APC, PDP Bauchi, Arewa, 2023 election

According to Kore, the decision of the committee remained resolute in the interest of the people of the state.

The committee constituted members of the state house of assembly and former commissioners.

PDP crisis: Wike, other G5 governors have no issue with Atiku, Omokri says

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has disclosed that the crisis in the PDP is not about the G5 governors and Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate.

Omokri maintained that the crisis is between the aggrieved governors and the national chairman of the party (PDP).

According to Omokri, the crisis rocking the party will be solved constitutionally while expressing optimism that common ground would be founded between the governors and the party's leadership.

Source: Legit.ng