As the 2023 presidential election gets closer, the APC kick off its campaign in Jos, the Plateau state capital on Tuesday

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was part and parcel of June 12, 1993, M.K.O Abiola election that was adjudged as the freest and fair in Nigeria's history, even though it was annulled by Ibrahim Babangida

30 years after, Tinubu is contesting for Nigeria's president and some of the significant things that played out in the 1993 election have begun to unfold in Tinubu's campaign

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) kicked off his campaign for the 2023 election in Jos, the Plateau state capital on Tuesday, November 15.

President Muhammadu Buhari opened the floor for the APC candidate in the historic city of Jos.

The similarities between MKO Abiola June 12 1993 election campaign and APC's Bola Tinubu's 2023 election campaign Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Other leaders of the party were present at the opening flag-off of the ruling party 2023 presidential campaign, including the over 20 governors of the party.

However, there are some symbolic references to the annulled June 12, 1993, M.K.O Abiola’s election playing out in Bola Tinubu’s campaign.

Hopefully, his election would not end as Abiola’s election ended.

Tinubu’s Manifesto is an abridged version of Abiola’s 1993 Manifesto

The lead critic of Bola Tinubu’s manifesto, which is titled “Hope Renewed”, Dele Momodu, has said nothing is new in Tinubu’s manifesto as it is an abridged version of Abiola’s manifesto.

Momodu, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, argued that from the title, Tinubu copied Abiola’a manifesto.

Like Abiola, Tinubu also launched his presidential campaign in Jos

The governor of Plateau state and chairman of the APC presidential campaign council, Simon Lalong, at the launching of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign in Jos, stated that the state would make another history as it did in 1993.

During the 1993 electioneering, history stated that M.K.O Abiola also launched his presidential campaign in the historic city of Jos.

It is pertinent to note that Tinubu was also part of Abiola’s campaign in the 1993 electioneering.

Drug Trafficking Allegation Against Abiola, Tinubu

Just like Abiola, the winner of the 1993 election which was annulled by the then military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, Bola Tinubu has also been accused of being a drug baron.

However, his accusers have so far not challenged him in court to substantiate their claim but to engage in media trial, which can still be considered as an attempt to water down his politician rank.

Abiola ran the same fate ticket, and Tinubu took the same path

It is also on record that the winner of the 1993 presidential election, M.K.O Abiola, ran a Muslim-Muslim ticket with Baba Gana Kingibe.

This scenario is being recreated as Tinubu of the APC had picked Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

