Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, is expected to meet with the body of Christ in Nigeria, CAN, today, Wednesday

The religious body had organised an interactive session for presidential candidates in the 2023 general election

CAN had been a strong critic of Tinubu over his decision to run a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in the 2023 race

FCT, Abuja - His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has lamented the different challenges facing Nigeria in terms of development and governance.

The religious leader blamed the country’s woes on constitutional problems and failed institutional framework, The Punch reported.

CAN sets to host Tunubu, other presidential candidates at an interactive session Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why is CAN meeting Bola Tinubu?

Okoh stated this at the first part of CAN interactive session with presidential candidates in the 2023 election organised in Abuja on Tuesday, November 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Christian body will be meeting with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the second face of its interactive session with presidential candidates.

The second phase of the session will also hold in Abuja on Wednesday, November 16, where Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, are also expected to be in attendance.

Latest about APC, Bola Tinubu, CAN

Tinubu has announced Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state as his running mate. Both Tinubu and Shettima are of the same faith.

However, the decision of the APC presidential candidate has been harshly criticised by CAN and Bishop Wale Oke-led Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

2023 election: Tinubu shows uncommon dancing skill as APC flags off campaign in northern state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has displayed some dancing steps at the flag off of his party's presidential campaign in Jos.

The presidential hopeful, who arrived at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium alongside his running mate, was cheered by the mammoth crowd.

Responding to the cheering, Tinubu danced to the rhythm of the Arewa song, which was being played in the background.

Source: Legit.ng