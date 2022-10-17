The Kaduna APC governorship candidate Uba Sani has revealed the good plans he has for the people of his state

While wooing the state investors and development partners at the 7th edition of the annual Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit, Sani noted that Mallam Nasir El Rufai's legacy will be sustained and boosted

The federal lawmaker also urged the electorate to come out enmasse to support and vote for the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections

The Kaduna 2023 APC governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has assured the people of the state, investors and development partners that the legacy of Mallam Nasir El Rufai will not just be sustained in the coming years but will be bolstered to continue to meet the citizens' collective needs.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the lawmaker who gave the assurance to a packed audience of local and foreign investors at the 7th edition of the annual Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit also commended Governor Nasir Elrufa'i administration's 'ease of doing business' policy.

Senator Uba Sani assured State investors and development partners that the legacy of Mallam Nasir El Rufai will be bolstered to continue to meet the citizens' collective needs. Photo credit: Uba Sani

Uba Sani sends message to the electorate ahead of 2023

Senator Uba Sani, while giving the vote of thanks at the brief event, urged the people of Kaduna State to "come out enmasse to support and vote for our presidential candidate and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming general elections."

"I congratulate my boss and my leader, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his dynamic team for sustaining KADINVEST and elevating it to arguably the best business promotion summit in Nigeria. Kaduna State has been put on a sure path towards actualising its potentials", Uba Sani stated.

Earlier, the lawmaker joined Governor Nasir El-Rufai's entourage with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay homage to His Highness, Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli at his palace in Zaria.

