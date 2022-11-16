Charles Soludo has been described as a professor of economics who lacks the sound political mind needed by a politician

This description of Governor Soludo was given by the director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe

Okupe said contrary to the postulations made by Soludo, Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party will win the five states of the southeast in the 2023 presidential election

The director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has described the governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, as one lacking a sound political mind.

Speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, November 15, Okupe who was reacting to Soludo's outburst on the chances of Peter Obi in the forthcoming 2023 election said the governor made no sense.

Doyin Okupe has described Governor Charles Soludo as a professor of economics who lacks a sound political mind. Photo: Doyin Okupe

Okupe also said that Soludo's take on Peter Obi's 2023 presidential ambition was a joke that is ludicrous.

His words:

“I’m happy that he (Soludo) conceded that Peter Obi will win Anambra State. That is good news. Where he messed it up completely, and it makes the whole thing looks ludicrous, was when he said Peter Obi will get 25 per cent in maybe four states of the federation. That is a joke.

“Soludo is a professor of economics, not a soothsayer nor prophet. Definitely, he is not too grounded politically. (In) the five states in the southeast, come rain and sunshine, nobody will beat Peter Obi."

