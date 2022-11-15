All presidential candidates seeking to contest the 2023 polls have been urged to caution their spokespersons

This call to the presidential candidates was made by the National Peace Committee led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Rev. Fr. Matthew Kukah

According to the NPC, it is important that the candidates and those who speak on their behalf take the peace accord signed ahead of the 2023 election to heart

A former military head of state, Abdulsalmi Abubakar, on Monday, November 14, called on all 2023 presidential candidates to caution those who speak on their behalf.

Abdulsalami made the call through the National Peace Committee (NPC) over the rising tension and attacks by politicians and their spokespersons ahead of the 2023 general election.

Daily Trust reports that Abdulsalami, the NPC's convener in a joint statement with Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah and the head of NPC's secretariat, Fr. Atta Barkindo said the committee has watched with sadness the deterioration of issue-based campaign among politicians since September 28.

The NPC noted that since the Independent National Electoral Commission lifted the ban on campaigns, hurling of unprintable words by politicians' spokespersons has become the order of the day.

The statement read in parts:

“We call on all the candidates to rein in their spokespersons and those who claim to represent them and their parties in the public media. All candidates will be held responsible for what is said on their behalf or of their party.

“Aggressive and abusive language only diminishes the integrity of the individuals, their candidates and their parties. Nigerians should be ready to punish instigators of violence by isolating them or their candidates."

Presidential candidates cannot continue to pretend

It added that the political actors cannot pretend to be oblivious to the content of the peace accord that they signed with the NPC.

It said that Nigerians also expect that as men and women of honour, the candidates were committed to keeping their word even after signing the peace accord.

