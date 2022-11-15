FCT, Abuja - The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has revealed that there is no rift between himself and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Legit.ng reports.

Governor Tambuwal made this known to Legit.ng regional reporter in Abuja on Tuesday, November 15.

Governor Tambuwal said the PDP is not at war, and that there are talks ongoing to resolve the party's internal crisis. Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

When asked if he has seen Governor Wike in person since the inception of the PDP crisis, he said:

"Yes we have been seeing, at least I saw a month ago."

Legit.ng further asked if there was a heat-up between them both; Governor Tambuwal responded by saying:

"There's no heat, he is my friend, he is my brother."

Speaking on the PDP crisis, Governor Tambuwal revealed that the PDP is not at war and that everything playing out is strictly politics and no bad blood.

He, however, revealed that the PDP is working towards resolving its internal issues in preparation for the crucial general elections in 2023.

