On Wednesday, November 9, the governor of Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike, visited Bauchi state alongside his loyalists

Wike while speaking on the internal crisis of the opposition PDP noted that he has been open to reconciliation with the leadership of the party

The Rivers governor maintained that all that is needed from the leadership of the party by aggrieved members is for the right to be done ahead of the 2023 election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said and his allies are open to reconciliation with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Channels TV reported.

Wike and his allies have been at loggerheads with the party after the Rivers leader lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar.

The aggrieved governors are demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the PDP has pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign. Reconciliation moves have also failed.

Wike and his allies met with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

Wike speaks on PDP crisis, reveals his position

But speaking after four of his allies, better known as the G5, visited the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Wike said they never closed the door for reconciliatory.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I have stated severally that we are here for reconciliation. We have never closed the door for reconciliation. All we are calling for is equity, fairness, and justice. In fact, that is the hallmark that PDP stands for. We have never closed the door and we would not close the door,” Wike said after the Wednesday visit to Bauchi State.

“All we are saying is, ‘Look, let the right thing be done.’ If the right thing is done, the whole country would know that the election is over. This G5 you are seeing is the bedrock of the party so we would not close the door for reconciliation; we are open for reconciliation any day, anytime.”

The visit comes on the heels of reports that the Bauchi governor is set to leave the party’s presidential campaign over claims that Atiku’s loyalists are working against his re-election.

PDP crisis: "Why I, Ortom, others visited Bauchi governor" - Wike

Governor Nesom Wike of Rivers has explained why he and some of his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a visit to Bauchi.

At Bauchi Government House on Wednesday, November 9, said they are on a solidarity visit to Governor Bala Mohammed.

Wike also disclosed that he, Governor Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi came to discuss ways they can intervene regarding some pressing issues facing Bala's re-election ambition.

Atiku has questions to answer about his links to terrorists, says Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has links to terrorists in Nigeria.

The Osun-born politician made the allegation in a tweet on Tuesday, November 8.

He wrote:

“Governor Ortom has spoken the bitter about Atiku. Waziri has questions to answer about his links to the terrorists that have butchered so many innocent people all over the north.

“Every terrorist has a sponsor. Waziri's links with the merchants of death are worthy of scrutiny.”

Source: Legit.ng