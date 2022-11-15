Some Nigerians are refusing to criticise Professor Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, over his recent letter about the ambition of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Soludo in an article titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’ dismissed Peter Obi's presidential ambition, insisting that Obi will will not win.

Soludo said:

“Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too; and he knows that we know,” the article reads in part. The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!"

Following this, many Obi's supporters have started lambasting him over the letter.

However, a section of Nigerians believe the Anambra state governor is a realist and his position on Peter Obi is valid.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians who back Soludo over his letter.

Dayo Williams

One quick takeaway from Governor Soludo's latest piece: He is a realist and not some hopeful partisan hoping hopelessly against hope who believes the 2023 presidential election is a two-horse race. He stated it and quite frankly, too, that his party -APGA- stands no chance in the election. That's some political honesty.

If Charles Soludo is envious of Peter Obi and wants to become the President instead of the latter, then the easiest route for him is to support Atiku Abubakar who's from the north.

It's illogical for him to support Tinubu, a fellow southern brethren as being bandied now if his ultimate interest is to become the President. A southerner should not be allowed to succeed a southerner in a nation as divided as ours. It's the same way it does not make any sense for a northerner to succeed a northerner, political affiliation notwithstanding.

All that said, the only way Soludo will support Tinubu in this circumstance will not be out of envy to spite Obi but for southern solidarity, if at all he is considering that.

Omoyele Sowore

Charles Chukwuma Soludo is walking around with a bazooka over Mr. Peter Obi because he knows it is all a fraud!

