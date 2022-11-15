The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Benue state chapter is fired for the forthcoming general election

The party chieftain and former governor, Gabriel Suswam, revealed that introducing the BVAS by the electoral body was a huge milestone

Governor Samuel Ortom was also optimistic, stating that the PDP will have a clean swoop of Benue state during the election

The former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam said the 2023 general election will be the end to ballot box snatching during elections.

The serving senator said the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a major technological advancement in the Nigeria electoral practice as it will bring an end to ballot box snatching.

Senator Gabriel Suswam urged supporters to desist from violence and hate speech in the build-up to the election. Photo: Gabriel Torwua Suswam

As reported by Vanguard, Senator Suswam made this remark on Monday, November 14 during the flag-off of the Benue North-East senatorial campaign in Adikpo, Kwande local government.

Senator Suswam warned that those anticipating snatching ballot boxes during the elections will only be doing it in futility.

He urged the electorates to continue to mobilise support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the build-up to the election.

Senator Suswam said:

“The era of snatching ballot box and other electoral materials is over. If you sn*tch a ballot box you are wasting your time.

“All you need to do is to man your polling units with your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to ensure victory for our party.”

Suswam advocates for issue-based campaign

The former Benue state governor also sensitised supporters not to indulge in hate speech or violence during the course of the campaign.

He told supporters to engage in issue-based campaigns and other subtle ways of mobilising supporters to the camp of the PDP.

Also speaking at the flag-off, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state expressed his optimism stating that the PDP will have a clean swoop in Benue state.

He said:

“I make bold to say that the Benue North-West and Benue South Senatorial Districts are the strongholds of the PDP in the state.

“Come 2023, it will be PDP all the way. Our party will sweep all the positions,” Ortom assured the gathering."

Source: Legit.ng