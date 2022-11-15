Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo became the number one trending topic in Nigeria's political circles recently

The Anambra state governor seems to be overwhelmed with governance in his domain and decided to trigger distractions

Without any prompting, the former CBN governor launched a verbal attack on his kinsman and former governor, Peter Obi

FCT, Abuja - Professor Chukwuma Soludo is one of the brightest economists in Nigeria, but one thing that has remained constant in his character over the years is that he thinks he knows it all.

This was very obvious during the Anambra governorship debates when he openly ridiculed his co-contestants, especially Senator Andy Uba.

While Obi has openly shown respect to the Anambra governor, Soludo seems to be courting for a fight. Photo credit: Anambra state governor

On Monday, November 14, Soludo who should be busy with attending to the insecurity in Anambra state, had time to pen a long note dismissing Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Soludo, in one breath, says Obi will not win, then in another breath, says the Labour Party presidential candidate should return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance to actualise his ambition.

Soludo's grudge with Obi is not far-fetched. They include:

1. APGA's political oblivion

Obi's political ascendancy at the national level is a threat to APGA's dominjance in Anambra state. Soludo is well aware of this, especially as his party risks not having representatives at the state and federal levels after the 2023 general elections. His verbal attacks on Obi is geared towards derailing the camp of Labour Party which seems to be coasting to victory in the southeast state.

2. Southeast shinning star

From the contents of his write-up, it is obvious that Soludo sees Obi as a southeast presidential candidate. But, the Labour Party presidential candidate has always made it clear that he is not regional candidate. What this means is that Soludo is not comfortable with Obi's popularity and sees him as a rival in local politics, rather than looking at the bigger picture.

3. Soludo's past records of haranguing perceived enemies

Those who know the past antecedents of the Anambra governor will not be surprised, especially as Obi has not said a word about him in the past. Soludo did the same to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as soon as he left office as the Central Bank of Nigeria. At the time, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation referred to Soludo as 'an embittered loser in the Nigerian political space.'

4. Soludo's poor rating in Anambra

Recently, majority of Anambra residents of the state have been saying they have made a mistake in electing Soludo. Under the governor's watch, insecurity has gone from bad to worse, flooding caused damage without government support, taxes have increased, no support for fire outbreak victims and so much more. Soludo most likley thinks the criticisms are from 'Obidients'.

5. Elite mentality

Soludo belongs to the class of Nigeria's aloof elites who cannot read the room and see that the dynamics of politics is changing. Still living in the past, the likes of Soludo believe Nigeria cannot witness a political revolution, because of the popular notion that the citizens are docile and not politically active. This is why many of them continue to dismiss Obi's ambition.

Peter Obi responds to Soludo, says Anambra governor should focus on his job

Meanwhile, Obi on Tuesday, November 15 said he did his little as governor of Anambra and urged Soludo to do his best in the state, especially because he is an economist.

Obi made the comment at the 2022 Lagos Business School Alumni Conference in Lagos.

The former Anambra governor was reacting to Soludo’s article dismissing his presidential ambition.

2023: Ozonna Soludo disagrees with his father, says Peter Obi is the best candidate

In a related development, Ozonna Soludo has declared that Obi is the best presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The 28-year old UK-based artiste made the comment on Facebook in response to a social media post criticizing his father for opposing Obi's presidential ambition.

While an attempt was made to drag Ozonna into the conversation, he stated that his opinion is different from that of his father.

