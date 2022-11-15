Nigerians have been assured of the total commitment from the government of the United Kingdom and the United States of America to the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in 2023

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the UK Development Director, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and the US Consul General

The duo also condemned the growing attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by hoodlums

The incessant burning of offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to elicit reactions.

The recent reactions to the incidents are from the government of the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The two countries have expressed concerns about the dangers of such recurring incidents on INEC facilities across Nigeria, the Punch reports.

The US and the UK governments have assured Nigerians of their commitment to a free, fair and credible election in 2023. Photo: Legit.ng

Chris Pycroft, the UK Development Director, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, and US Consul General, Will Stevens, at different meetings on Monday, November 14, said expressed worry about attacks on INEC offices and the violent rivalry among political parties and candidates ahead of the polls.

Speaking at the Northern Peace Conference on the 2023 General Elections in Abuja organised by the 2Baba Foundation in partnership with the J-Dev Foundation and the Child Protection and Peer Learning Initiative, Pycroft said the survival of democracy in Nigeria is critical to Africa and the world at large.

He also noted that fears have been heightened over the past few years and are growing with the 2023 elections fast approaching.

he Urging politicians to commit to peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections, Pycroft warned that attacks on INEC offices, violent approaches by political parties are part of the factors that threaten the peaceful and inclusive and successful execution of the elections.

His words:

“The largest democracy in Africa occupies a critical place in efforts to consolidate democracy elsewhere across the world. Credible, useful elections will deepen citizens’ trust and reinforce the foundations for democratic consolidation in Nigeria.”

He also assured Nigerians of the UK's total commitment to support the Nigerian government to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

The US consul general reacts

On his part, the US consul general who spoke at an open session of an election reporting workshop for journalists, organised by West Africa Broadcast & Media Academy in Ibadan said that the US government looked forward to seeing free and fair conduct of the 2023 election in Nigeria.

His words:

“We really want to see a credible, transparent, peaceful election. That above all represents the will for the Nigerian people in our programmes and our funding our ballot process, and encouraging people to vote.

"So people participate in a democracy. They feel like they have a stake in that democracy."

