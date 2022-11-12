The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Baba Ahmed-Datti have condemned the burning of the Independent National Electoral Commission's offices across Nigeria.

In a statement released by the Obi-Datti media organisation, the duo described the reports on the incidents as disturbing and shocking the election materials especially uncollected Permanent Voters' Cards were destroyed in the inferno.

The Ob-Datti media organisation has said that some people are out to disrupt the 2023 general election. Photo: Peter Obi

The statement which was signed by Diran Onifade, the head of the Obi-Datti media organisation and seen by Legit.ng said the serious danger and threat the destruction poses to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections next year is enormous.

Onifade warned that the burning of INEC offices and materials has no compensatory benefit to the perpetrators of the heinous crime and therefore, it purely sabotages the Nigerian nation, her people and her future.

He said that most of the newly registered voters who showed unprecedented enthusiasm to participate in next year’s elections by trooping out en-masse to register have not collected their PVCs and they would be the worst victims of this sabotage.

His words:

"That those waiting to collect their PVCs are in millions and that if this ugly trend is not checked, Nigeria would have millions of voters disenfranchised.

"That there is a potential danger now that if this level of disenfranchisement occurs, the result of next year’s elections will not reflect the wishes of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians."

He also noted that it is obvious the unpatriotic criminals planning and executing disruption of the 2023 elections are those who have seen clearly that they will lose in 2023 if INEC continues to conduct free and fair elections.

Federal Government must take action against miscreants

Onifade warned that the present threats to Nigeria’s continued existence as a peaceful and economically viable nation can only be solved if a popular and credible president is elected next year.

The organisation urged the Federal Government to back its promise to conduct free and credible elections in 2023 by protecting INEC staff, facilities and materials from destruction.

It also called on the government to do all it takes to fish out the perpetrators of these arsons and bring them to justice as a punishment and a deterrent.

He added:

"INEC for its part, must guard against rogue elements within its ranks, and its staff members who might have been compromised to carry out or abet such nefarious activities."

