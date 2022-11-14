Again, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has denied releasing his manifesto ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Special adviser on public affairs to the former governor of Anambra state, Katch Ononuju made this known during a recent interview

Ononuju noted further that the manifesto in circulation is fake but Obi is taking his time and the one he has drafted will be introduced to the world soon

Earlier, Former Kogi Senator and Atiku Abubakar's campaign spokesperson, Dino Melaye dared Peter Obi to release his manifesto.

In reaction, Katch Ononuju, Special Adviser on public affairs to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, said that there is nothing big in drafting manifesto, Daily Trust reported.

Ononuju, who stated this in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, however, noted that Obi and LP will soon come up with a manifesto.

The Labour Party Chieftain speaks on why Obi's manifesto is not out yet

According to the Labour Party chieftain, Obi is taking his time to carefully run through the plans he has for Nigerians, and his very careful with what he plans to drop soon.

Also, Ononujumainatiend that the Obi is avoiding any form of copy and paste, as that is what other parties are good at, adding that the authentic manifesto would e out soon.

He said,

“We are fine-tuning, we already have our manifesto and we are also aware of plagiarism. We know these parties like to copy things like this.

“We are careful. The first thing we have done was to establish trust, the most important tool in leadership is trust.

“If these candidates were bank, which bank will you put your money in? We showed Peter Obi to be the presidential candidate Nigerians trusted.”

Obi's manifesto in circulation is fake, Ononuju stated

Ononuju also said any version of the Obi’s manifesto in circulation is fake.

“Whatever you get in a while is not his (Obi’s), people could have seen different version of different things but the one my principal will introduce to the world will be the authentic manifesto. So there is nothing big about manifesto, we are doing things in different ways,” he added.

