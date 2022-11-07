Some Abuja based pastors and bishops have rejected the presidential ambition of Peter Obi of Labour Party

According to the clerics, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has the right frame of mind to rule the country

The clerics insisted that would be unfair for Nigerians to sacrifice the capacity of the APC candidate on the altar of the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket

A delegation of Abuja-based pastors and bishops on Sunday threw their weight behind the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who they described as having the right frame of mind to rule the country.

The Christians Association of Nigeria, hours after the endorsement, however, kicked against the move, saying that CAN is standing on its earlier stance on ‘No to same faith ticket.’

Abuja-based pastors and bishops declare support fo Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Sade Toriola

The endorsement of the former Lagos State governor, by clerics under the aegis of Nigerian Coalition of Pastors for Good Leadership, took place after a town hall meeting with some party chieftains of Tinubu’s support group, City Boy Movement.

In a statement jointly signed by the coalition president, Apostle Babatunde Oguntimehin and secretary, Revd Friday Obi, the ministers disclosed that it would be unfair for Nigerians to sacrifice the capacity of the APC candidate on the altar of the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The statement read in parts, “For a start, we are fully in support of the power shift to South after President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, would have ruled for eight years. This is for equity and fairness as well as in the spirit of the existing unwritten rule to have power rotate between the North and the South.

“We were left to choose between His Excellencies Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peter Gregory Obi, who are the frontline candidates from the South. After consideration of so many critical factors and wide consultation, we have decided to settle for the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.”

Oguntimehin hinted that their decision to endorse Tinubu is affected by a number of factors.

Continuing, the coalition president described Nigeria as a complex nation that can only be governed by someone with demonstrable experience, capacity, ability and capability, which were evident in the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

