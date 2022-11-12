Labour Party's flag bearer Peter Obi has been described as Nigeria's highest importer of unemployment

This description of Peter Obi was given by a former governor of Edo state and national chairman of All Progressives Congress Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole alleged that Obi is important unemployment in his business by bringing various items from outside the country

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of being an importer of unemployment into Nigeria.

Oshiomhole while speaking during the flag-off of his campaign rally for the APC's senatorial candidacy for Edo North district in Auchi said that Obi contributes to the high unemployment rate in the country as an importer of finished goods from other nations.

Adams Oshiomhole has described Peter as Nigeria's highest importer of unemployment. Photo: Peter Obi, Vanguard

Source: UGC

The former governor of Edo state noted that because Obi own the biggest Abuja shopping mall which imports wine, clothes, and other items, he (Obi) is contributing to the depreciation of the Nigerian naira.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Obi owns the biggest shopping mall in Abuja and all the items sold there are imported, so if he is selling imported wines, clothes and other items, he is contributing to why Nigeria is going down because he is creating jobs abroad and importing unemployment to Nigeria.

Peter Obi is a businessman and has served as a former bank CEO of a new generation bank in Nigeria.

He owns the popular Next Cash and Carry supermarket located in the Jahi area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The supermarket was destroyed following a fire incident in December 2021 and has since not been operational.

'I've taken enough from you,' Peter Obi scolds former lawmaker at presidential debate, full video emerges

Peter Obi obviously did not take it lightly with Dino Melaye at the presidential debate.

The former governor scolded Melaye for being 'unruly' at the event and calling out Obi's supporters.

Obi while issuing a warning to Melaye said he would not sit and watch the former lawmaker make unruly accusations against his people.

Rowdy session as Nigerians protest Okowa’s representation of Atiku at presidential debate, video emerges

Five presidential candidates contesting for Nigeria's number one political seat were at a debate on Arise Television.

The presidential debate had in attendance Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party while Bola Tinubu was completely absent at the event.

Source: Legit.ng