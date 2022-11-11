The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, for his 50th birthday

Ikeja, Lagos - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has congratulated the Lagos state house of assembly speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, as he clocked 50.

The five terms lawmaker attained the Golden Age on Friday, November 11, a statement from Tinubu media office, signed by Tunde Rahman and sent to Legit.ng said.

Tinubu extols Obasa at 50

Source: Twitter

In his congratulatory message to the speaker, the APC presidential candidate wished him long life and good health.

Tinubu maintained that Lagos and Nigeria at large will remain excellent with people like Obasa in office.

The former Lagos state governor commended Obasa for attaining 50 and for his contribution to the growth and development of the state.

His statement reads in part:

"An important member of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos, the House of Assembly under Obasa's leadership has demonstrated that with the parliament working in harmony and cooperation with the Executive, governance becomes much easier and government can better deliver dividends of democracy to our people.

"Obasa has been within the corridor of power since 1999 when he was elected Councillor and particularly in 2015 when he emerged at the pinnacle of the Legislature in the state as Speaker through his commitment, dedication and political sagacity.

"He has created record as a member of the state assembly for the fifth time and has also been nominated to contest again in 2023.

