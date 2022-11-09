The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced receiving one million new members in Borno state

According to the party, all the one million new members were received within 30 days

It was gathered that the majority of the new members were defectors from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Borno, Maiduguri - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to hold its presidential campaign rally on Wednesday, November in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

As reported by Channels TV, the party is beaming with confidence stating that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will dominate polls in Borno state in the forthcoming 2023 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is confident that they will topple the APC in Borno state after receiving one million APC defectors into the party.

PDP campaign spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba in a statement made available to newsmen claims that Bola Tinubu, the flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) does not have a stronghold in Borno state despite being under the leadership of an APC governor and the home state of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He also noted that Tinubu will find it difficult to accrue 25 percent votes across all states of the federation.

Ologunagba said:

“While Asiwaju Tinubu is not on ground being no match for PDP’s more popular and much loved Atiku Abubakar, the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima has since lost face with the citizens following his abysmal failure as Governor of the State."

He claimed that the candidacy of Atiku as the PDP flagbearer has brought about a commotion within the ranks of the APC chapter in the state following the influx of APC members into the PDP.

2023 election: "PDP welcomed over a million APC members in one" month - Ologunagba

Ologunagba also noted that the PDP has welcomed over a million new members into the party within 30 days.

He disclosed that the bulk of the new entrant into the party were members of the ruling party, APC.

The PDP spokesperson said:

“The people of Borno State have suffered untold hardship, sorrow and pain under the APC and are eager for a new lease of life under the PDP and Atiku Abubakar whose proven leadership capacity represents their renewed hope for survival, security, economic sustenance, infrastructural regeneration and return to normal life."

