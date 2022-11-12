Since Peter Obi announced his plan to contest for the 2023 presidency under the platform of the Labour Party, his supporters have continued to strategise and re-strategise their campaign activities ahead of the election.

From organising street rallies for the sensitisation of voters to community activities like cleaning the roads and drainages, Obi's supporters popularly known as Obidients have continued to up their games.

A recent of such community activities is the launch of extramural classes organised by Muhammad Yahya, a political analyst, youth mobilizer, software developer and advocate for good governance.

Yahya is taking the ObiDatti campaign drive to the education sector. Photo: Muhammad Yahya

Source: Twitter

According to Yahya, parents and guardians resident in the Rigasa area of Kaduna state can enrol their children on extramural classes for free.

Also, Peter Obi, Yusuf Baba Datti-Ahmed and Labour Party-branded notebooks are handed to every participating child for free at the classes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"For extramural classes organized for PO. Enrol your child for free OBIDATTI tutorial classes. Free notebooks are available."

In a chat with Legit.ng reporter, Yahya said every Kaduna child between the ages of 16 years old and above can attend the classes.

He said the initiative was borne out of the need to canvass votes for Peter Obi and his running mate Datti through free tutorial classes for Kaduna state school children preparing for different secondary examinations.

He added that he believes the classes will in turn enable Nigerians living in both the rural and urban communities of Kaduna state to seize the opportunity to prepare for their senior secondary school examinations.

His words:

"The reason behind the classes is to canvass for ObiDatti via free tutorial classes that will enable both people from rural and urban communities to attend the classes which are solely preparing them for WAEC, NECO and JAMB.

It also gives basic foundations to freshers. We equally distribute writing materials to them."

It does not just stop at academics

Yahya further noted that aside from academic classes in the Rigasa community in Kaduna state, his team provides counselling platforms for all children.

He said:

"Above all, we do counsel them on good governance and the commitment of PO in regards to unity of Nigerians and quality/affordable education."

Qualification of teachers participating in the initiative

Yahya who seems not to be taking chances with compromised quality education said that all teachers participating in the project are qualified.

He also stated that these teachers are all volunteering with the purpose of achieving the same aim which is sensitising the community on the need to vote for the right candidate in the forthcoming 2023 election.

He added:

"We have qualified teachers but they aren’t paid. They are just volunteering."

Nigerians react to Yahya love for children's education

In his reaction, a Twitter user, @Catalyst444_, volunteered to join the team of teachers at the ObiDatti extramural classes for kids.

Another user, Tobe (@tochimadu), also said that he would like to volunteer as a teacher at the classes in Rigasa while others said they have never seen Nigerians take governance to heart like Yahya is currently doing.

2023 election: 'It's disturbing,' Peter Obi reacts to burning of INEC offices

Peter Obi of the Labour Party had earlier described the incessant torching of offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as disturbing.

Obi through the Obi-Datti Media Organisation said it is unfortunate that election materials especially uncollected Permanent Voters' Cards were destroyed in the inferno.

According to Obi, the Federal Government must do all it takes to fish out the perpetrators of the arsons and bring them to justice as a punishment and a deterrent.

I've taken enough from you,' Peter Obi scolds former lawmaker at presidential debate, full video emerges

Peter Obi obviously did not take it lightly with Dino Melaye at the presidential debate.

The former governor scolded Melaye for being 'unruly' at the event and calling out Obi's supporters.

Obi while issuing a warning to Melaye said he would not sit and watch the former lawmaker make unruly accusations against his people.

Source: Legit.ng