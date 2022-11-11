A non-governmental organisation, Fame Foundation, in its latest outreach, visited the FCT School for the Blind Children, Jabi to celebrate the diamond jubilee of Chief Femi Otedola

The event was fun as students were given career talks and motivation on career choices

Drinks and food were surpluses as the students sang and prayed for the renowned business tycoon

FCT, Abuja - Students of the FCT School for the Blind Children, Jabi, in Abuja on Thursday, November 10, gathered in their numbers at the school's multipurpose hall to celebrate the diamond jubilee Nigeria's business mogul, Chief Femi Otedola.

FAME Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in the Federal Capital Territory, organised the event.

The students held a career, singing, and prayer session to celebrate the business tycoon, Femi Otedola. Photo: Femi Otedola, Segun Adeyemi

The ceremony was laced with incredible scenes as the students sang a birthday song for the celebrant and a prayer session for him.

Drinks and food were distributed to the students, who were excited and created happy moments at the ceremony.

Speaking to Legit.ng regional reporter at the ceremony, the executive director of Fame Foundation, Aderonke Bello, said the idea of the initiative was to exemplify the good deeds of Otedola, whose philanthropic works are notable across the globe.

She said:

"On his 60th birthday, which is a landmark birthday celebration, we thought to come here to celebrate with People with Disabilities and with the students that are visually impaired, blind students to talk to them, to encourage them, empower them, to tell them not to give up, they can also become whatever they what to become in future."

FAME Foundation charges students on career goals

At the event, Bello charged the students not to be dismayed by their condition, stating that they could be whatever they wanted to be in future if they put their hearts to it.

When asked if the foundation has a program to help build the skillset of students with disabilities in the FCT, She said:

"Fame Foundation has a programme running right now called 'HerSTEM'.

"HerSTEM is a programme launched last April by Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo in Abuja here, and in partnership with the Swiss embassy and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and innovation, we were able to train PWD, 50 of them for six months on STEM.

"We had courses like; coding, web designing, animation design, graphic design, mathematics, and also we thought them physics and we also taught them programming."

She told Legit.ng that the initiative is still and that this is just the empowerment aspect of it.

The FCT School for the Blind Children, Jabi, was established in 1991 during the administration of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd).

It started with just two male pupils at its first location in Zuba and outskirt in Abuja.

Twelve years later, in 2007, the school was relocated to its present location in Jabi with 57 visually impaired children and has increased in population over the years.

