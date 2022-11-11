Festus Keyamo on Friday, November 11, shared a video in which some Obidients were seen arguing over money

The video reveals a queue of Peter Obi's supporters who are waiting to get their cut after taking part in a campaign rally

Mocking the Obi and his supporters, Keyamo said one can fool some people sometimes, but not everyone every time

A viral video of Obidients arguing over money sharing after campaigning for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has gone viral.

The video was shared on Twitter on Friday, November 11, by Festus Keyamo (SAN), the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The video was shared by Festus Keyamo

Source: Twitter

After making reference to Obi's earlier remark made in pidgin - "We no dey give shi shi", Keyamo mocked the former Anambra governor's supporters by saying that they were actually fighting over money.

The minister of state for labour and employment went ahead in his tweet to quote a former American president, Abraham Lincoln.

His words:

"We no dey give shi shi’ fighting over ‘shi shi’. ‘You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.’….Abraham Lincoln."

Watch the video below:

Why Obidient people are angry, Peter Obi finally gives reasons

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and the leader of the Obedient Movement, who is striving to take back Nigeria from those holding it down, Peter Obi had given a reason why it appears his supporters and members of the movement are angry and combative.

Obi said:

“My followers and supporters known as Obedient Movement are made up of Nigerians who are very angry and furious over the pitiable state of their country and want an immediate change.”

The LP flag-bearer in the 2023 Presidential election said while fielding questions from Arise Television anchor team on Monday on the aggressive attitude of his supporters, that some dubious social media persons are hired by opponents to distort and discredit the mission of the movement, but noted, however, that some are genuinely reacting to the deplorable state of affairs in the country.

Source: Legit.ng