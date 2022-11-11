A former Nigerian president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has denied claims that he is at war with the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Jonathan on Friday, November 11, also described as a baseless and strange tale the rumour that he is working with Governor Wike and the PDP G-5

Jonathan made it categorically clear that he is not at war with anyone and wishes the PDP resolves its internal crisis

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has reacted to claims that he is working with Governor Nyesom Wike and some aggrieved chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Nigerian leader, in a statement released by his special adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Friday, November 11, described the allegation as a 'baseless, strange tale'.

Jonathan said he has no enemy anywhere (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

Jonathan in the state also denied rumours that he is not on good terms with the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, The Cable reports.

The statement made it clear that the former president while in office had no enemy to fight and that the case is still the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Part of the statement read:

“We believe that such duplicitous statements could not have emanated from the camps of those who truly wish the party well. It simply shows that the so-called ‘sources’ of the story are not disposed to the peace and unity they pretend to be seeking in the PDP,” the statement reads.

“How could anybody turn around in 2022 to accuse Jonathan of bearing a grudge against the PDP when the former President had campaigned vigorously for the party and its Presidential candidate during the 2019 elections?

“Those who insinuate that Dr. Jonathan is not happy with the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, because of whatever roles he played ahead of the 2015 elections forget that the former President actively campaigned for Atiku in 2019, attending the flag-off of his campaigns in Sokoto and subsequently participating in the campaigns in some states like Rivers and Bayelsa..."

Top PDP governor gives powerful description of Nigeria’s Former President Jonathan

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has described former president, Goodluck Jonathan, as the best president Nigeria ever had.

Mohammed made this remark when Jonathan paid him a condolence visit over the loss of his elder brother.

He said:

“You remain the best thing to have happened to this country called Nigeria. Your selfless service and sacrifice has made Nigeria greater than how you met it."

Source: Legit.ng