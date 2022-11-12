Tunde Mark, the late son of former Senate President David Mark has been laid to rest in Otukpo, Benue state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state among other top political dignitaries led the tribute for the deceased

Tunde Mark died at 51 and was a distinguished scholar with his numerous stint in some foreign institutions, which include Harvard and Imperial College

Benue, Otukpo - The agony and pain that comes with losing one's offspring are far more hurting when burying that offspring.

It was the same scenario in Otukpo, a popular township in Benue state where all the numero unos in the country gathered to pay their final respect to the eldest son of former Senate President, David Mark on Friday, November 11.

The memorial service of the late Tunde Mark was held at the private residence of ex-Senate President David Mark in Otukpo, Benue state. Photo: David Mark

Governor Ortom pays last respect

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state was among the top dignitaries to lead the pack of top politicians who attended the memorial service of the deceased.

Speaking at the memorial service, Governor Ortom at the residence of the former senate president, stated that the late Tunde Mark was a man of greatness whose impact was instrumental to the emergence of his father's performance as a senate president.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Ortom prayed for his family to have the courage and heart to bear their loss and also for God's comfort in their lives and in their hearts.

Ortom's deputy, Abounu pays last respect

Similarly, the deputy governor, Benson Abounu said the late Tunde was loved by all as he was able to relate with people of different classes without any iota of discrimination.

He urged the family not to be dismayed saying:

“God who brought him to earth knows why He had to take him away at this time.”

Senator Patrick Aba Moro also paid tribute to the late Tunde and said he lived an impactful life and his demise was felt by all and it was more painful that an emerging leader like him died.

He said his thoughts and prayers will always be with the family as they grief over his demise.

He enjoined the family to rejoice that their late son positively touched people’s lives.

