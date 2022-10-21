The former Senate President of Nigeria, Senator David Mark, has lost his first son, Tunde Mark, Daily Sun reported.

His death was confirmed after a close relative to the family revealed that he passed on in the early hours of Friday, October 21.

David Mark's first son Tunde died at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer. Photo: David Mark

The source revealed that Tunde died of cancer disease in London, United Kingdom.

Who is Tunde Mark?

Tunde was born in Otukpo, Benue state on On 13th October 1971. He had his early education in Lagos where he attended the Yaba Military School in Lagos state for his secondary education.

He transited to the Fernden Prep School, Haslemere, Surrey in the United Kingdom to complete his secondary education.

He is a graduate of Biochemistry from the prestigious Kings College in London and he had further education as a graduate in Biological Sciences at Harvard.

Though details are still sketchy as at the time of filing in this report, sources said the corpse is expected to be flown to Nigeria in the coming days for proper burial

