A federal high court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has sacked 16 APC house of assembly candidates in the oil-producing state

The PDP has challenged the authenticity of the candidates in court, joining INEC and 33 others as defendants because the electoral body did not monitor the party congresses

Justice Mohammed Turaki Adamu of the court ruled in favour of the APC against the APC house of assembly aspirants in the suit marked FHC/PH/CS/152/2022

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered another setback as a federal high court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, disqualified 16 of its house of assembly candidates in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has challenged the candidates' authenticity before the court, arguing that the National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not witness the primaries that produced them, Leadership reported.

Court disqualifies 16 APC house of assembly candidates Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Latest about APC, PDP in Rivers state

In the suit filed FHC/PH/CS/152/2022, the PDP joined INEC and 33 others as defendants, and Justice Mohammed Turaki Adamu ruled in favour of the umbrella party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The oil-rich state has a total of 32 state constituencies, and Rivers East senatorial district has the highest number of seats in the state house of assembly.

Below is the list of constituencies that as affected

Andoni, Etche I and II

Tai, Gokana, Oyigbo, Eleme, Port Harcourt I, II, III

Khana Constituency I and II

Okrika, Ahoada West and Obio/Akpor I and II

List of PDP governors who have publicly given conditions before working for Atiku in their states

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and crisis had become husband and wife since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in May.

Some power brokers in the party felt the primary result is against the call for a southern presidency and have, thus, been boiling the water of uneasement against Atiku and PDP.

However, some of them have opened their doors for negotiation and given conditions to support Atiku Abubakar, which the presidential hopeful is not likely to comply with.

Source: Legit.ng