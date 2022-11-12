The ruling All Progressives Congress has received over 12,000 members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party into its fold in Kaduna state

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Uba Sani, APC governorship candidate in Kaduna, promised he will ensure fairness for all members of the party in the state

The federal lawmaker made this vow on Sunday as he receives members of the PDP who defected to the APC in Giwa LGA of Kaduna state

As campaigns intensify ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kaduna State has become the major political hotbed around the northern region with alignments and realignments taking place on a daily basis.

Major beneficiary of the current realignments is Senator Uba Sani, the governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Uba Sani receives over 12,000 PDP defectors, who shifted support to APC. Photo credit: Nasir Dambatta

Source: Facebook

Over 12,000 PDP members dump the party, join APC in Kaduna state

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambata reports the latest addition to Uba Sani's scoop came on Sunday, November 13, when he received over 12,800 decampees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Giwa Local Government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Uba Sani makes fresh promises to defectors

Uba Sani, excited by this latest triumph, said the movement of such huge people from the PDP to the APC has permanently sealed the fate of the PDP in the LG.

The rally took place in the presence of the party stakeholders at both State and LG levels led by the State Chairman, Air Cmdr. Emmanuel Jekada (Rtd).

"This massive defection is a step in the right direction for the decampees, a huge advantage for our party and also a clear indication that the opposition party is now completely non-existent in Giwa Local Government Area.

"Members of the opposition party in their thousands have declared interest in joining our dear party and we will go round the rest of the 22 local governments to receive them and put a knockout punch that will extinguish PDP in Kaduna State.

"I thanked them for finding it necessary to join the progressives family and for their willingness to be part of the process in ensuring that the developmental legacies of the present administration led by our amiable Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai continues beyond 2023," Uba Sani said.

He also appreciated all APC stakeholders at the state, local government and ward levels, and urged them to continue to work assiduously for the success of the party in all elective positions in the state and at the federal level come 2023.

Shortly after the event, Uba led the stakeholders and candidates to pay homage to the District Head of Giwa, Alhaji Abdulkarim Aminu, Wamban Zazzau.

Kaduna Guber: 'Lets work together', Uba Sani invites Sha'aban after court verdict

Following the court decision affirming his candidacy, the Kaduna state APC gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections, Senator Uba Sani, has extended an olive branch to Sani Mahmood Sha'aban.

Sani pleaded for his solidarity and cooperation in the race to guarantee victory for the party at the elections.

Sha'aban, who lost to Senator Sani at the party's gubernatorial primary election, went to the Federal High Court, seeking the annulment of the primary over what he described as irregularities.

Uba Sani says the 62nd anniversary is the time to renew our faith in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that APC 2023 governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani, described Nigeria's journey to nationhood in the last 62 years as one of a mixed bag of remarkable achievements and missed opportunities, notwithstanding that "the promise of Independence has largely been unmet."

It was reported that the senator hailed Nigerians for their persistence in prayers for which the almighty God "is seeing us through difficult and challenging times."

He explained that the people have built trust, confidence and understanding through commerce.

Source: Legit.ng