The PDP and crisis have become husband and wife since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in May

Some power brokers in the party felt the result of the primary is against the call for a southern presidency and have, thus, been boiling the water of uneasement against Atiku and PDP

However, some of them have opened their doors for negotiation and given conditions to support Atiku Abubakar, which the presidential hopeful is not likely to comply

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plunged into crisis since Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Based on different challenges that have made life more difficult for many Nigerians, especially the increase in the price of commodities and cost of living in General, many Nigerians have started rooting for another party to take over from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, the largest opposition party, has better chances ahead of others, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, seemed to have good pitching by presenting himself as a unifier coming with a better life for Nigerians.

PDP governors who have given conditions before supporting Atiku Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Latest about Atiku Abubakar PDP G-5 Governors 2023 Election Wike Ortom Makinde

Unfortunately, Atiku’s slogan turned out to be ironic as the PDP has been divided since his emergence, and he has failed to unify the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This has extensively raised doubt if Atiku really has the potential to unify Nigeria, with some governors publicly denouncing their support for him over his failure to honour their call for equity and justice within the party's leadership structure.

The 3 major PDP governors who have given conditions to support Atiku are:

Samuel Ortom Nyesom Wike Seyi Makinde

Samuel Ortom

Samuel Ortom of Benue state speaks about 2023 election Photo Credit: Samuel Ortom

Source: UGC

The Benue state governor is of the leading PDP governors who have publicly denounced their participation in the mobilisation and campaign for Atiku Abubakar.

While alleging that the Fulani ethnic group are responding to numerous attack on the people of Benue state, Ortom said he was not part of Atiku’s campaign council.

Therefore, he remained on his own until Atiku apologises and showed interest in the state.

Nyesom Wike

Wike says Atiku disrespect Rivers state Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The Rivers state governor has vowed not to be part of Atiku’s campaign because the PDP presidential flagbearer picked members of his campaign from the state without any input from him, the state governor.

Wike also noted that Atiku did not want him to participate in his campaign. Wike alleged that Atiku disrespected Rivers state and undermined its electoral value.

Seyi Makinde

Makinde speaks on his 2023 presidential election Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

The governor of Oyo state declared his support for the position of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere during the group’s endorsement of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, made this position known at the house of the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The governor has earlier confronted Atiku to support the call for the zoning of the PDP chairmanship position to the south, particularly the southwest, but the presidential candidate had turned a deaf hear to the call

All PDP governorship candidates that may not participate in 2023 election and why

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP is faced with numerous problems back to back, the challenges did not remain at the national level of the party but also at the state level.

Currently, Ladi Adebutu and Dauda Lawal Dare are both governorship candidates of the PDP but are not yet sure if they will participate in the 2023 governorship election.

Both Adebutu and Dare have been disqualified by the court of jurisdiction over irregularities in the primaries that produced them.

Source: Legit.ng