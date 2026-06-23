Harrison Gwamnishu revealed that the suspect who assaulted an 18-year-old girl in a viral video was never legally married to her

According to him, the suspect relocated from abroad and started dating the young girl when she was 15 years old

The Lagos state government rescued the brutalised teenager and took over her welfare, while the police detained her abusive partner

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has given a fresh update on the case of 18-year-old lady identified as Chisom, who was assaulted by a man described as her ‘husband’.

He revealed that new findings showed that there was never any legal or traditional marriage between them.

Harrison Gwamnishu reveals the shocking truth about the 18-year-old girl who was brutalised by her fake husband. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page on June 23, Harrison Gwamnishu explained that the suspect, who had lived abroad, returned to Nigeria and began a relationship with Chisom when she was just 15 years old.

According to Harrison Gwamnishu, the man went to Anambra state, paid money to someone as dowry, and claimed Chisom as his wife. He stressed that this arrangement was not recognised under any legal or traditional system.

He said Chisom has now been taken into the care of the Lagos State Ministry for Women Affairs, which will handle her welfare and accommodation.

The activist also noted that the suspect’s sisters were pleading with authorities not to allow her return to him, a sign that she remains at risk.

Gwamnishu stated:

“Update on Chisom, the girl who was beaten yesterday by her husband. First, I told you guys yesterday that the husband was handed over to the police. He's currently detained at Isheri-Oshun Divisional Police Headquarters in Lagos State, and after investigation, police will charge to court.”

He added:

“There was never a marriage. The marriage they had was fake. So they are not husband and wife officially, legally, traditionally, anything you feel like calling it. Somebody in Anambra State took bride price and gave out this young girl to this guy.

And I told you guys that this guy has been meeting with this, this young girl since when she was 15 years. He came back from abroad and then went and paid the bride price to the girl as wife.

Gwamnishu further explained that Chisom is calmer now compared to the previous day and emphasised that she needs counselling and therapy.

He thanked the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and others who stepped in to rescue her, saying she is a victim who requires full support.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions trail Harrison Gwamnishu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed outrage over the revelation and sympathised with the traumatised teenager.

@omabarbie1 wrote:

"I said yesterday that I won’t be surprise if he isn’t legally married to her, the guy feeling so insecure 😩😩 just imagine"

@yewaxy commented:

"To think that even his sisters are against him tells so much about him."

@kap_car_rental_lagos reacted:

"Thought as much…. Thank God she escaped her abuser and thank you for helping a defenseless person"

@jenniferbarth30 said:

"You could see that She's traumatised. She was only 15 when he took her, he groomed her into a shell of herself."

@nursetastymealz wrote:

"The person that collected money and handed her over to that beast should also be arrested."

Harrison Gwamnishu says the man who brutalised Chisom began dating her at 15 and their union was never recognised legally or traditionally. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Harrison Gwamnishu reacts to killing in Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu reacted to the death of 16-year-old Sesugh Atser in Makurdi, Benue state.

The teenager died during an encounter with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May 2026.

Harrison condemned the incident and stated that a fraud charge should never amount to a death sentence.

Source: Legit.ng