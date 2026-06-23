Ugezu J. Ugezu withdraws allegations against Prince Daniel Kanu and issues a public apology

Actor admits lack of credible evidence for prior claims about Kanu's criminal history

Highlights the importance of accuracy and responsibility in Nigeria's digital media discourse

Veteran Nollywood actor, filmmaker and public commentator, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has formally withdrawn allegations he previously made on social media against Prince Daniel Kanu, a former associate of late military ruler, General Sani Abacha, and issued a public apology.

Ugezu admits lack of evidence

Popular Nollywood Actor Ugezu Withdraws Financial Crime Claims Against Abacha's Ally

Source: Original

In a statement released on Monday, June 22, the filmmaker said he had reviewed his earlier comments and discovered that they were not supported by credible evidence, particularly claims suggesting Kanu had been convicted or imprisoned over financial crimes.

Ugezu admitted the assertions were inappropriate and should not have been made publicly.

“Upon a careful review of the matter, I have come to the conclusion that I made assertions which I ought not to have made.

“I have since discovered that I do not possess any credible evidence to support those assertions, and I acknowledge that making them was wrong," he said.

Full responsibility and withdrawal of claims

The actor accepted full responsibility for the publication, stressing that his role as a filmmaker and public commentator comes with influence that requires careful verification of information before going public.

He confirmed the complete withdrawal of the statements and expressed regret over any embarrassment or reputational damage caused to Prince Daniel Kanu, his family and associates.

“That was never my intention, but I recognise that intentions do not erase consequences, and for that reason I am deeply sorry,” he added.

Ugezu also apologised to members of the public who may have been misled and pledged to exercise greater diligence in future.

The development highlights growing scrutiny over accuracy and responsibility in public commentary within Nigeria’s digital media space.

Ugezu chides youth over insulting behaviours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ugezu lamented the way the youths in our present-day society respond to their parents.

He noted that some youths insult their parents and those who do so find it difficult to become parents.

Source: Legit.ng