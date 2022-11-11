Big Trouble for Atiku’s Strongest Ally as 50,000 Chieftains Dump PDP, Others, Joins NNPP in Top Northern State
- The leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Bauchi has made fun of Governor Bala Mohammed's structure in the state
- The chairman of the NNPP, Sani Shehu maintained that his party will collapse the leadership structure of Mohammed and his party, the PDP in Bauchi state
- Shehu made this statement as he received about 50,000 chieftains from nine political parties in the state, a few months before the 2023 election
The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Bauchi, Sani Shehu has mocked the empowerment programme of the Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed.
The NNPP chieftain noted that the days of free distribution of goats as empowerment to youth and women would soon be over, Vanguard reported.
50,000 chieftains join NNPP in Bauchi state
The chairman was speaking at a rally in Bauchi on Thursday, November 10, where the party was receiving 50,000 decampees from nine political parties.
He expressed optimism that his party’s candidate, Senator Halliru Jika will dethrone incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed from power in 2023.
He said that the days of free distribution of goats as empowerment to youth and women by the present administration in Bauchi would soon be over.
The chieftain affirmed thus:
“They refused to do what is right for the people of Bauchi. We are here to change the narratives in Bauchi state, and Bauchi is for competent people not for bunch of liars,” he said.
