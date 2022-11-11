There are indications that PDP stakeholders may converge on Minna, Niger state on Friday, November 11

Sources say former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) will meet with the party leaders to resolve the crisis rocking the party

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, had earlier said he welcomed the peace overtures from Wike's camp

Minna, Niger state - Former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) (rtd), may soon wade into the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to the Leadership, IBB will be holding a closed-door meeting with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and aggrieved five governors of the opposition party, otherwise known as G-5, in Minna, the Niger state capital on Friday, November 11.

Former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) (rtd), set to intervene in the crisis rocking the PDP. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

The newspaper cited anonymous sources as hinting the recent move at reconciliation leveraging on the outreach of IBB may have been powered by a former senior military intelligence officer and some interest groups from the North supporting the Atiku presidency.

Wike and his camp have been at loggerheads with Atiku and the PDP leadership since the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

They are opposed to the continued stay of Dr Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman.

PDP crisis: Atiku reacts to Wike's reconciliation statement

In a related development, Atiku said he welcomed the statement by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, that his group, G-5, has not closed the door to reconciliation.

Reacting through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku expressed his commitment to a negotiation that would resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

The former vice president said never at any time of the differences between them had the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

Wike, other aggrieved governors will soon drop their agitation, says Dele Momodu

Similarly, Dele Momodu, the PDP presidential campaign council (PCC) director of strategic communication, has said the aggrieved governors of the party would soon drop their agitations.

Momodu said the governors and their allies, who have been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership, would soon change their game.

While speaking to journalists at the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 10, Momodu said the PDP is elated to know that the governors are open to reconciliation.

