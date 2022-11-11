A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 11, declared a former minister of mines and steels development, Uche Ogah, as the authentic governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress in Abia state.

Legit.ng gathered that the court in its judgement affirmed the candidacy of Ogah following a suit filed by the former minister.

Uche Ogah has been declared as APC's authentic governorship candidate for Abia state. Photo: Uche Ogah

Source: Facebook

Ogah in the suit had challenged the substitution of his name by the state chapter of the party with that of High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

However, declaring judgement, Justice Binta Nyako declared Ogah is Abia state's authentic governorship candidate for the APC ahead of the 2023 general election.

