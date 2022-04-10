The minister of state for mines and steel development, Dr Uche Ogah, said he has no plan to dump the ruling APC

Ogah was reacting to the claim by an APGA chieftain that a serving minister from Abia state was set to join the opposition party

The minister expressed optimism that the APC will take over the southeastern state from the opposition PDP in 2023

Umuahia, Abia state - Dr Uche Ogah, the minister of state for mines and steel development, has denied any plan to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

An APGA chieftain and 2023 governorship hopeful, Chief Chikwe Udensi, had claimed in a live radio interaction in the Abia state capital, Umuahia, that a serving minister from the state was set the join the opposition party soon.

Dismissing defection rumours, Dr Uche Ogah, minister of state for mines and steel development, said APC will take over from the PDP in Abia state in 2023. Photo credit: @AkwaIbomOnline

Source: Twitter

However, Ogah, who was APC’s 2015 and 2019 governorship flag bearer, reacted to the claim in a monitored radio programme in the capital, adding that he had no such plans, Leadership reported.

The minister was quoted to have said:

“I have not seen Udensi for the past one year. So, don’t be surprised that some people will come out from rehabilitation centers and be talking what they like.”

He maintained that the APC was not in contention with the APGA for any position and urged residents of the state to disregard the claim.

The minister who also denied any crisis in the APC in the state added that whatever challenges the members had been going through would soon be sorted out by its national headquarters.

He added:

“2023 belongs to the APC in Abia state and we are coming to take over power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party after 24 years in government.”

APC crisis: Lai Mohammed speaks on dumping ruling party

In another report, Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has said he never nursed the idea of dumping the ruling APC.

The minister, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, April 5, said leaving the ruling party was never an option. Mohammed pleaded with those who might have left to return to the party.

The information minister and Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, have been in a running battle of supremacy since the governor assumed office, causing factions in the state.

