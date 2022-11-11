Ahmed Lawan, the senate president of Nigeria, has filed an appeal against a federal high court judgment that nullified the parallel primary that produced him as APC candidate for Yobe north senatorial ticket

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja reserved judgment on the senate president's appeal on Friday

However, Lawan had promised not to appeal the decision of the federal high court in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital

FCT, Abuja - The court of appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North senatorial district on Friday, November 11.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, the appeal court president, reserved the judgment while presiding on a 3-man panel who have listened to the arguments from counsel, Independent reported.

Lawan appeals Machina's victory as APC Yobe north senatorial candidate

Source: Facebook

Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, is challenging the decision of a federal high court in Damaturu, Yobe state capital, which declared Bashir Machina as the authentic Yobe north senatorial candidate of the APC.

Machina was declared the winner of the APC senatorial primary held in May 2022, this is at a time the senate president contested for the APC presidential ticket in June.

Lawan lost the APC presidential race to Bola Tinubu, the then-national leader of the party.

Who is APC supporting between Lawan and Machina

However, some power to be within the APC mounted pressure on Machina to step down for Lawan, but the Yobe-born politician resisted the move.

The APC then submitted Lawan's name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its Yobe north senatorial candidate

Afterwards, Machina approached the court for redress. Machina asked the court to declare him as the authentic candidate of the APC for the Yobe north senatorial district.

Court nullified Lawan's election, declared Machina as APC candidate for Yobe north senatorial candidate in 2023 election

A federal high court in Damaturu then nullified the paralleled election that produced Lawan as the senatorial district APC candidate on June 9.

The court also ordered the APC to forward Machina's name to INEC as the original winner of the May primary election.

The senate president, who has been in the house of assembly since 1999, subsequently made it known to the public that he would not appeal the judgment.

Lawan In big mess, as kinsmen says senate president is speaking with double mouth

