Bala Mohammed says the presidential standard bearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is ‘sidelining’ him

Mohammed said this in a protest letter, with reference number, GH/OFF/09/V.I, and dated November 3

Following this complain, Senator Bala Mohammed led a delegation of Bauchi state stakeholders on a courtesy visit to Atiku Abubakar

In efforts to stop further rifts in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party has met with Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state.

Recall that recently, the Bauchi governor in a letter to Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP, threatened to leave the party’s presidential campaign if Bauchi politicians loyal to Atiku continued to work against his reelection bid.

Bala Mohammed meets with Atiku over ill treatment. Photo credit: Senator Bala A. Mohammed

In reaction, Ayu had led a delegation of some PDP chieftains to Bauchi on Saturday, adding that “they have come to brief Mohammed on some of the developments that are going on in the party.”

Commenting on the issue at the time, Debo Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the party, said steps have been taken to address the governor’s concerns.

On Tuesday, the governor visited Atiku in his Abuja residence to resolve the issues between them.

“Today, I led a delegation of Bauchi state stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Abuja on a courtesy visit to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Key to our discussion were issues relating to the progress of our great party."

